Sacramento, CA - Our 2021 National Freedom Day California State Capitol efforts continue to promote good feelings, harmony, and equal opportunity among all citizens remembering that the United States is a nation dedicated to the ideal of freedom.



Freedom has never been free, since the mid 15th century, Papal edicts from Vatican City instructed Spanish and Portuguese military might to subjugate and capture people of Pan African Ancestry as prisoners of war to forever become chattel enslaved human cargo, beasts of burden, financial assets on a balance sheet for the establishment of an new type of universal order.



During the Age of Sail, the world was explored to facilitate genocide against Native people, colonization of the land and chattel enslavement of Pan African prisoners of war throughout the Western Hemisphere remains an open secret.



From August 1619 to August 2019 the enslavement and affliction written in the King James Version of the Holy Bible @ 1611 continues to have a profound spiritual impact on the former British Colony, our United States of America.



Beginning on January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a US Civil War Executive Order known as the Emancipation Proclamation that provided thebpromose of freedom and armed United States Colired Troops to join the fight towards freedom.



Major Richard Robert Wright Sr., a former slave, fought to have a day when freedom for all Americans is celebrated.



When Wright got his freedom, he went on to become a successful businessman and community leader in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Major Wright chose February 1 as National Freedom Day because it was the day in 1865 that President Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.



The 13th Amendment, an important change to our written law, outlawed slavery in the United States, unless convicted of a crime thereof.



Wright gathered national and local leaders together to write a bill declaring February 1 "National Freedom Day."



After fierce battles of World War II, President Harry Truman signed the bill in 1948 making National Freedom Day an official Day of Observance. Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 7:47 AM