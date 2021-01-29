top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/ 1/2021
2021 National Freedom Day - California State Capitol - US Civil War Grove
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 01
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone915-346-3327
Location Details
California State Capitol
South Lawn
US Civil War Grove
Sacramento, CA - Our 2021 National Freedom Day California State Capitol efforts continue to promote good feelings, harmony, and equal opportunity among all citizens remembering that the United States is a nation dedicated to the ideal of freedom.

Freedom has never been free, since the mid 15th century, Papal edicts from Vatican City instructed Spanish and Portuguese military might to subjugate and capture people of Pan African Ancestry as prisoners of war to forever become chattel enslaved human cargo, beasts of burden, financial assets on a balance sheet for the establishment of an new type of universal order.

During the Age of Sail, the world was explored to facilitate genocide against Native people, colonization of the land and chattel enslavement of Pan African prisoners of war throughout the Western Hemisphere remains an open secret.

From August 1619 to August 2019 the enslavement and affliction written in the King James Version of the Holy Bible @ 1611 continues to have a profound spiritual impact on the former British Colony, our United States of America.

Beginning on January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a US Civil War Executive Order known as the Emancipation Proclamation that provided thebpromose of freedom and armed United States Colired Troops to join the fight towards freedom.

Major Richard Robert Wright Sr., a former slave, fought to have a day when freedom for all Americans is celebrated.

When Wright got his freedom, he went on to become a successful businessman and community leader in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Major Wright chose February 1 as National Freedom Day because it was the day in 1865 that President Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 13th Amendment, an important change to our written law, outlawed slavery in the United States, unless convicted of a crime thereof.

Wright gathered national and local leaders together to write a bill declaring February 1 "National Freedom Day."

After fierce battles of World War II, President Harry Truman signed the bill in 1948 making National Freedom Day an official Day of Observance.
img_7288.jpg
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 7:47 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code