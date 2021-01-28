



Monday, Feb. 1 at 12:30pm PT (3:30pm ET)



FB Livestream:



Website livestream:



*This event will be ASL interpreted and open captioned.*





Regardless of who's in power, we need to take action in support of the agenda of the poor and low-wealth people across this country. Recent events only embolden our resolve to put an end to policies that leave out the poor and challenge at every turn the narrative that blames poverty on the poor, a narrative with bipartisan support. As we’ve said since launching this Campaign, this is not about right versus left, but about right versus wrong.



On February 1, the anniversary of the launch of the sit-in movement in Greensboro, NC in 1960, the Poor People’s Campaign will launch a new series of Moral Mondays to push Democrats, Republicans and Independents to pass bold and historic legislation to relieve the suffering of our people.



Please tune in for an important teach-in on the current political moment, a roll-out of

the 100-day action plan and for a massive call-in action targeting Schumer and McConnell, demanding immediate action on Covid relief.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 28th, 2021 5:08 PM