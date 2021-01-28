top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Call to Action: 100-Day Moral Monday Plan of Action w/ Poor People's Campaign
Date Monday February 01
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream
Join the Poor People's Campaign as we launch Moral Mondays during the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration to push for the passing of bold and historic legislation to relieve the suffering poor and low-wealth people in America.

Monday, Feb. 1 at 12:30pm PT (3:30pm ET)

FB Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc or on our

Website livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/

*This event will be ASL interpreted and open captioned.*


Regardless of who's in power, we need to take action in support of the agenda of the poor and low-wealth people across this country. Recent events only embolden our resolve to put an end to policies that leave out the poor and challenge at every turn the narrative that blames poverty on the poor, a narrative with bipartisan support. As we’ve said since launching this Campaign, this is not about right versus left, but about right versus wrong.

On February 1, the anniversary of the launch of the sit-in movement in Greensboro, NC in 1960, the Poor People’s Campaign will launch a new series of Moral Mondays to push Democrats, Republicans and Independents to pass bold and historic legislation to relieve the suffering of our people.

Please tune in for an important teach-in on the current political moment, a roll-out of
the 100-day action plan and for a massive call-in action targeting Schumer and McConnell, demanding immediate action on Covid relief.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8493148792...

by Poor People's Campaign
Thursday Jan 28th, 2021 5:08 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/8493148792...
