On February 3rd, 2021, at 1:00pm - 3:00pm PST the UCSC ARC is co-hosting a webinar, "Fugitive Archaeological Spaces", where panelists from new and emerging organizations will discuss organizing on behalf of Black and Indigenous communities in archaeology and heritage. Please join us for this exciting and important event.
Register here: https://bit.ly/2Md22hS
*com tradução portuguesa
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2829516377...
