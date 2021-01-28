Fruitarian Diet: Most Nonviolent, Highest Food Yielding, Healthiest, Most Earth Protecting by SNS

Fruitarian diet causes the least suffering to other sentient beings. Compare the 100 to 1000 lbs per acre of animal flesh to the 450,000 or more pounds per acre from centanarian fruit trees. Fruitarians weigh over 25 lbs less than the average paleo diet person, are the healthiest, the most energy saving.