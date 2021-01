Disability Community and Allies

Disability Community and Allies#HighRiskCADecisions are being made about us without us!Tell our state leaders that WE CAN'T WAIT! We are a vunerable population and we have been left out of consideration to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The vacine roll out need to be accessible for persons with disabilities!WHO TO CALL AND EMAIL:• Governor Gavin Newsom: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov gov40mail/Or call at 916-445-2841• California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly: mailto: mark.ghaly [at] chhs.ca.gov • Dr. Tomas Aragon, Director, California Dept of Public Health: mailto: tomas.aragon [at] cdph.ca.gov YOUR MESSAGE:1) Introduce yourself - say if you are• a person with a disability• a family member of a person with a disability• a professional who works with people with disabilities2) Explain why the vaccine is important for people with disabilities• We can't wait for a vaccine• People with disabilities are more at risk for getting and dying of COVID• People with disabilities need to be prioritized for vaccinations• The vaccine rollout must be accessible to people with disabilitiesYour email or phone call doesn't have to be long. It just needs to be your words and feelings. AND IT NEEDS TO BE DONE RIGHT AWAY