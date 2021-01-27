top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Black History Month: History of Anti-Lynching Poem & Song "Strange Fruit"
Date Sunday February 07
Time 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorContemporay Jewish Museum of SF
Location Details
Online via livestream (FREE)
One of history’s most iconic and impactful songs, "Strange Fruit" was written by
a white Jewish high school teacher from the Bronx.

Abe Meeropol wrote the poem in response to a photograph of a lynching. After it appeared in the union publication New York Teacher, he set the lyrics to music, and it ultimately fell into the hands of the great Billie Holiday.

In this installment of Sunday Stories honoring Black History Month, discover the story behind one of the twentieth century’s most powerful protest songs.

Host: Contemporary Jewish Museum of San Francisco

When: Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM PST

Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/thecjm
For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/845

