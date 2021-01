a white Jewish high school teacher from the Bronx.



Livestream here: One of history’s most iconic and impactful songs, "Strange Fruit" was written bya white Jewish high school teacher from the Bronx.Abe Meeropol wrote the poem in response to a photograph of a lynching. After it appeared in the union publication New York Teacher, he set the lyrics to music, and it ultimately fell into the hands of the great Billie Holiday.In this installment of Sunday Stories honoring Black History Month, discover the story behind one of the twentieth century’s most powerful protest songs.Host: Contemporary Jewish Museum of San FranciscoWhen: Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM PSTLivestream here: https://www.facebook.com/thecjm For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/845

