One of history’s most iconic and impactful songs, "Strange Fruit" was written by
a white Jewish high school teacher from the Bronx.
Abe Meeropol wrote the poem in response to a photograph of a lynching. After it appeared in the union publication New York Teacher, he set the lyrics to music, and it ultimately fell into the hands of the great Billie Holiday.
In this installment of Sunday Stories honoring Black History Month, discover the story behind one of the twentieth century’s most powerful protest songs.
Host: Contemporary Jewish Museum of San Francisco
When: Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM PST
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/thecjm
For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/845
