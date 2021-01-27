top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/27/2021
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Voices of the Generations Founder, Julie Kohner
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 27
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHolocaust Center of Pittsburgh
Location Details
Online via Zoom
An Evening with Julie Kohner, Founder of Voices of the Generations

This is a live event taking place on Zoom that will not be recorded. Registration in advance is required to gain access to the Zoom event.

Date and Time: Wed, January 27, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voices-of-the-generations-an-evening-with-julie-kohner-tickets-133376939015


In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is proud to present a special, one-night program with Julie Kohner.

Julie is the daughter of Walter and Hanna Kohner, both born in Teplitz Schonau, Czechoslovakia. Hanna survived four concentration camps during the Holocaust and was featured on the show This Is Your Life in 1953; this made her the first Holocaust survivor to share her story on national television. Walter and Hanna also wrote an autobiography called Hanna and Walter, A Love Story, which traces their journey from 1930s pre-war Europe to reuniting after the end of the war.

After Hanna passed away, her only child, Julie, established her nonprofit organization
Voices of the Generations, with the goal of teaching the Holocaust as seen through her mother’s eyes. Since then, it has grown into her unique and personal approach to Holocaust Education, and she has been telling her mother’s story for over 30 years to groups around the world.

During this event, Julie will use her parents’ book, artifacts, and the landmark episode of This Is Your Life to bring to life the story of Voices of the Generations.

This event is free of charge; however, donations are appreciated.

To donate to the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, click here: https://jfedpgh.org/donatehc

To donate to Voices of the Generations, click here: https://vogcharity.org/donations/
hm.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 27th, 2021 1:12 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code