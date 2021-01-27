



This is a live event taking place on Zoom that will not be recorded. Registration in advance is required to gain access to the Zoom event.



Date and Time: Wed, January 27, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST



In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is proud to present a special, one-night program with Julie Kohner.



Julie is the daughter of Walter and Hanna Kohner, both born in Teplitz Schonau, Czechoslovakia. Hanna survived four concentration camps during the Holocaust and was featured on the show This Is Your Life in 1953; this made her the first Holocaust survivor to share her story on national television. Walter and Hanna also wrote an autobiography called Hanna and Walter, A Love Story, which traces their journey from 1930s pre-war Europe to reuniting after the end of the war.



After Hanna passed away, her only child, Julie, established her nonprofit organization

Voices of the Generations, with the goal of teaching the Holocaust as seen through her mother’s eyes. Since then, it has grown into her unique and personal approach to Holocaust Education, and she has been telling her mother’s story for over 30 years to groups around the world.



During this event, Julie will use her parents’ book, artifacts, and the landmark episode of This Is Your Life to bring to life the story of Voices of the Generations.



This event is free of charge; however, donations are appreciated.



