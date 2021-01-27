From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Biden, Please Withdraw Vilsack Nomination Because of Animal Cruelty
Whether Perdue, Vilsack, or others, the USDA has always been the errand boys and girls of animal agriculture in having destroyed trillions of animals.
As governor of Iowa for 8 years before he became the USDA Secretary, Vilsack promoted the murder of cows, sheep, pigs, turkeys, chickens, controlled burns, the 'meat research' complex etc. etc. He and other Iowa politicians created the following atrocity shown at http://hatchery.mercyforanimals.org Now he has been chosen by Biden to head once again the US Dept of Agriculture. Before him, Sonny Perdue enabled the same animal torture, human disease, environmental desecration, energy waste, and paltry acreage food yield of animal
agriculture.
USDA: Ways The US Dept of Agriculture Kills People, AnimalsBirds, The Planet
From killing tens of millions of birds for corporate farms, 'controlled' burns which in uncontrolled fashion burn many square miles of plants, censorship of Mad Cow and other spongiform encephalopathy diseases, to requiring taxpayers to subsidize fast food ads overseas and torturing animals in a 55 square mile Usda complex in Nebraska, the Usda is a major cause of human disease, animal agony, environmental destruction, and energy waste.
1 The USDA killed millions of birds in Nevada
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/environment/usda-under-fire-for-mass-killing-of-birds-in-nevada/article/429108
2 USDA Lied About Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Sheep, Mad Deer, Mad Elk, Mad Chicken, Mad Fish, Mad Milk Etc. For Decades. Many BSE websites have
been removed by censors but some remain.
https://rense.com/health/madcowdata.html
http://rense.com/general33/fd.htm
Ann Veneman, former head of the Usda, was mentored by R Lyng, president of the North American Meat Institute. She went on from the USDA to spread toxic meat philosophy at Unicef, a UN agency which impacts children. Virtually every secretary of the USDA has been chosen because of a past history in promulgating poisonous meat products.
3. USDA Upheld BY Federal Court In Suppressing Mad Cow Tests See the organic consumers link. https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/federal-court-allows-usda-suppress-testing-mad-cow-disease
4. The USDA's US Forest Service Would More Correctly Be Called The USDA Deforest Service. As of Sept 2020, wildfires have burned nearly 6.9 million acres across 11 states.
US Forest Service through the criminal policy of controlled burns
has set millions of acres on fire, burning people, animals, trees, buildings. Controlled burns are often uncontrolled by factors such as wind change. The USDA has allowed the timber industry to further deforestation. Like many other US federal agencies it is a factor in the violent weather around the country through removal of weather stabilizing trees.
5. USDA Subsidizes Animal Slaughter, Human Disease And Obesity, Higher Medical Costs, Energy Waste And Environmental Destruction Through Food Stamps. They should be replaced by fruit and vegetable stamps.
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/387636-once-again-the-farm-bill-is-stuffed-with-food-stamps
As more insurance companies give discounts to vegans, vegetarians and fruitarians because of greater life spans and less incidence of cancers, heart disease, strokes, aneurisms, embolisms, kidney failure, Alzheimer's, arthristis, food poisoning etc., the USDA continues to subsidize the meat, fish egg and dairy industries through food stamps. We need food stamps but they should be for the purchase only of fruits and vegetables.
Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Jews whose religions oppose some or all animal consumption are being taxed to provide the flesh of murdered innocent animals to the world's most obese population.
6. Black farmers settlement after decades of racism at USDA
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/nrcs141p2_021501.pdf
7. Animal Torturing Semantics
The USDA Meat Animal Research Center defines cows, sheep and pigs as meat animals. Perhaps Tom Vilsack, Sonny Perdue and other bureaucrats of the USDA would be defined as meat animals by cannibals. The USDA has since its inception objectified living animals.
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/546/863/239/demand-shutdown-of-us-meat-animal-research-center/ 44,000 signatures before closed
8.. Fifty Five Square Miles OF Animal Torture In Nebraska
The USDA continues to torture animals at the USDA Meat Animal Research Center. A cow was left in a ring with 6 bulls and died within 24 hours. Lambs abandoned by their mothers have been left alone in fields.
9 THE USDA Plum Island Research Center: Bioterror And Disease Creation
https://www.newsweek.com/pentagon-weaponized-ticks-lyme-disease-investigation-1449737
Just as Blackwater changed its name to XE and Clear Channel to Iheart Radio after the notorious nature of their operations, so the USDA
shut down its disease creation and bioterror center at Plum Island in NY and at great expense moved elsewhere. Lyme Disease was created there.
10 Geese Buried Alive
Until members of Goosewatch NY organized against the USDA, the agency was capturing geese on the Long Island Sound and elsewhere and taking them to landfills to be buried alive. Now they are still murdered
but not as slowly as they are taken directly to a slaughterhouse. And yet another kind of birdkilling by the USDA with foam.. see link
https://www.upc-online.org/winter0607/foam.html
11 THE USDA School Lunch Program Has Been A Dumping Ground For Toxic Meat Fish Eggs And Dairy. http://notmilk.com
12 THE USDA's Criminal Neglect .. Disregarding Its Mandate to end what is termed 'unnecessary' cruelty to animals.
https://saenonline.org
https://www.peta.org/issues/animals-used-for-experimentation/us-government-animal-testing-programs/usda/
13 THE USDA WIC Program (Women Infants Children) Is Also A Dumping Ground For Wisconsin, Minnesota and other eggs and dairy products.
http://pcrm.org http://notmilk.com http://upc-online.org
Cows' milk is designed to make a baby calf into a 1000 pound animal within a year's time. It is a major cause of the US status as the most obese nation in the world per capita. Women who ingest the carcinogenic female hormones injected by force into cows, sheep, pigs, and birds so that they will gain water weight before slaughter have a much higher rate of ovarian, breast, uterine, cervical cancers. Men have much higher rates than in Europe. The European Union banned American meat and dairy because of such hormones and was overruled by a corrupt UN court. *10 http://pcrm.org
14 THE USDA's Nearly 1 Trillion Dollar Farm Bill includes mass subsidies to huge agribusiness corporations and individual millionaires
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2012/03/overhauling-the-farm-bill-the-real-beneficiaries-of-subsidies/254422/
15 USDA Operatives Have Infiltrated Coops, Vegan, Vegetarian And Animal Rights Groups
As one of countless examples, at Stone Soup in DC, USDA operatives stole petty cash, insulted customers, used polarization and division techniques in which they were trained to spread infighting Coops' existence threatened the finances of the 2 major grocery chains in the area.
16 Farmers Ordered BY USDA To Destroy 30 Million Pounds Of Cherries. This is one of countless instances in which the USDA ordered the destruction of food.
While the agency is seldom involved in meat, fish or dairy recalls, it often orders the destruction of fruits and vegetables. 97% of all food poisoning fatalities occur with cadaver food (pieces of dead animals, birds or fishes) or stolen animal products (eggs and milk). Yet the corporate media are quick to amplify the 3% of food poisoning cases related to fruits and vegetables. *https://www.offthegridnews.com/current-events/us-government-orders-farmers-to-destroy-30-million-pounds-of-their-own-crop/
17 The USDA has for Decades Been An Agent Of Chemical, Pharmaceutical And Insecticide Manufacturers In Fighting The Organic Food Movement
https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/whole-foods-major-betrayal-organic-food-movement-dr-mercola-interviews-ronnie-cummins
18 Taxpayers Charged For Active Promotion Of Animal, Fish And Dairy Products Overseas And At Home
Through the Usda's Agricultural Marketing Service, toxic products involving animal agony, human disease, and environmental destruction are heavily promoted by the Usda and in other programs by the Commerce Dept. *14 See AMS Usda dot gov link
19 Taxpayers Are Charged For USDA and Commerce Dept. Promotions OF Mcdonald's, KFC etc. through the USDA's AMS agency.
https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2014/06/usda-dairy-checkoff-mcdonalds-taco-bell/
20. USDA wants US chickens shipped to China and then shipped back
http://complete-health-and-happiness.com/usda-board-shipping-u-s-chickens-china-processing-re-entry-states-human-consumption/
21 The USDA drugged mice with acetominophen.. then froze them and dropped them as bombs on the treetops of Guam... to kill snakes
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2013/12/yes-were-dropping-thousands-of-dead-mice-laced-with-tylenol-on-guam/453963/
*
22. Please ask the USDA to stop using cyanide bombs in killing Wyoming and other animals. usda.gov worldanimalnews.com
Sonny Perdue's USDA https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/post/epa-reauthorizes-cyanide-bombs-kill-predators-buffers#stream/0
*
23 Under Trump, U.S. Forest Service’s proposal that would allow the #Utah Division of #Wildlife Resources to use helicopters to capture and collar mountain goats and bighorn sheep in the Mt.
http://news.mongabay.com/2010/0928-hance_micebombs.html
*
24 the USDA killed 1 million starlings
https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2015/04/usda-federal-animal-kill-list/
*
25.
Futher instance of USDA inaction:
Because workers are also dealing with brainblood mist and spinal stems there can be prions transmitting Mad Pig, Mad Cow, Mad Sheep, Mad Turkey, Mad Chicken etc.
Workers paralyzed
The Spam Dirty Secret
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/06/hormel-spam-pig-brains-disease/
Thirty Hormel brands
https://www.hormelfoods.com/Brands/?group=all
26 Trump's Perdue responded to Trump and industry pressure by reintroducing toxic meat, fish, dairy, sugar...
https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2020/04/17/usda-announces-coronavirus-food-assistance-program
27.
Revolving door between animal flesh industry and USDA and other agencies
http://rense.com/general33/fd.htm
https://www.citizensforethics.org/reports-investigations/crew-investigations/leveraging-the-revolving-door-lobbying-forms-show-how-agriculture-group-targets-officials-with-industry-ties-for-advocacy/
In 2013 4 million animals shot poisoned snared or trapped by USDA
"The more than 4 million animals shot, poisoned, snared or trapped by the Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services in fiscal year 2013 included 75,326 coyotes, 866 bobcats, 528 river otters, 3,700 foxes, 12,186 prairie dogs, 973 red-tailed hawks, 419 black bears and at least three eagles, golden and bald." quote from Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/governments-kill-of-4-million-animals-seen-as-anoverstep/2014/06/06/1de0c550-ecc4-11e3-b98c-72cef4a00499_story.html?utm_term=.03ce2e2c0ce8
USDA refusal to eliminate Mad Cow in the US has meant a decline in animal flesh exports. This is good for cows and animal lovers and bad for butchers
http://www.choicesmagazine.org/choices-magazine/theme-articles/emerging-issues-in-global-animal-product-trade/technical-trade-barriers-facing-us-meat-exports
USDA animal research
http://neavs.org http://aavs.org/ http://navs.org
