Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 1/30/2021
Cancel the Rents! East Bay Rally & Car/Bike Caravan
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 30
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPSL Bay Area
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
San Leandro BART
Join the caravan and ride with us to demand:
Cancel the Rents and Mortgages!
No evictions!
No foreclosures!
House the homeless in vacant housing!

Neither the $600 or $1400 stimulus check is enough. One-third of people are struggling to pay their bills and are unable to catch up with rent. The eviction moratoriums nationally and locally have stopped millions of evictions but rent debt is still piling up. The looming eviction crisis will hit oppressed communities, already unevenly affected by the pandemic, the hardest.

Big landlords are abusing loopholes and filing eviction lawsuits against families regardless of the moratorium. While the Oakland moratorium currently extends to March 31st, the official rent and mortgage moratorium for the rest of the United States expires on January 31st.

Despite all their claims to the contrary the government can immediately cancel rents and mortgages, house the homeless and stop evictions. Yet they choose to bail out the corporations and the banks. The money is there to give the people what they need to survive this pandemic. The money is there to help people keep their homes without accumulating debt. We must and can build the movement to defend our communities and stop all evictions and foreclosures.

Join the caravan and ride with us to demand they cancel the rent and mortgages and help build the movement to ensure housing for all!
sm_ctr_1-2021_graphic.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2216176762...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 8:27 PM
