

Watch the trailer here:

Please RSVP and we will send you the link!

This is the first of our monthly movie nights, hosted on the last Saturday of every month at 6pm!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 7:08 PM