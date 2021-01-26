Join us to enjoy a documentary about a human who becomes dear friends with an octopus with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest. Through their connection she teaches about the mysteries of her world.
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s0LTDhqe5A
Please RSVP and we will send you the link!
This is the first of our monthly movie nights, hosted on the last Saturday of every month at 6pm!
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
|Movie Night: My Octopus Teacher
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 31
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Rocky Ning
|Location Details
|on line
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4440781399...
