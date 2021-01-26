I will be hosting a circle event where we volunteer at local sanctuaries at least one day per month and up to three days depending on their needs.
This months event will be at One Living Sanctuary, a location near and dear to my heart. https://onelivingsanctuary.org/
We will help with chores around the sanctuary. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, work boots, and gloves. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).
I advise everyone to wear layers as it can be quite cold early in the morning but one can work up a sweat as the day proceeds. A mask is mandatory. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.
Spending time with the animals we are fighting for is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.
Date
Sunday January 31
Time
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
Kitty Jones
Location Details
|
2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez, CA 94553-9617, United States
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3979638446...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 7:03 PM
