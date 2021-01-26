Do you want to better equip yourself to join nonviolent protests and disruptions? Are you interested in taking various roles at different actions? Then this interactive training is for you!
We will be covering why we protest, how to do outreach, speakouts, lead chants and more during our protests, we will have a brief know your rights training and much more.
--
WHO: Everyone is welcome to attend! WHEN: Saturday, January 30th 1:00pm
WHERE: Zoom, RSVP for the link
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com
