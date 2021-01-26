

We will be covering why we protest, how to do outreach, speakouts, lead chants and more during our protests, we will have a brief know your rights training and much more.

WHO: Everyone is welcome to attend! WHEN: Saturday, January 30th 1:00pm

WHERE: Zoom, RSVP for the link

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-trained-p...

