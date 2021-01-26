

Tiny (aka Lisa Gray-Garcia) is a formerly unhoused, incarcerated poverty scholar, revolutionary journalist, poet, and single mama of Tiburcio, daughter of a houseless, disabled mama Dee, and co–founder of POOR Magazine/Prensa POBRE/PoorNewsNetwork. She has authored over 200 stories on poverty, incarceration, and displacement. She co-founded PeopleSkool- a poor and indigenous people-led school. She co-launched Homefulness - a homeless peoples solution to homelessness, a liberation school for children, Deecolonize Academy and in 2019 is releasing a PeoplesTextbook with Leroy Moore and POOR Magazine poverty skolaz - Poverty Scholarship- Poor People-led Theory, Art, Words and Tears Across Mama Earth.

Zoom link:

This is a part of our solidarity speaker series that features activists and organizers from various local organizations helping to make the world a better place! Through these speaker events we aim to build more solidarity between organizations and causes, educate our community about different issues and groups, and expose other groups to the work we are doing.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

