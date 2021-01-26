top
Call to Action: Advance Abortion Access, LGBTQ+ Health Care, & Racial Justice w/ NARAL CA
Date Tuesday January 26
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro-Choice California
Location Details
Online Event
Advancing Reproductive Freedom in 2021: Call to Action from NARAL Pro-Choice California

After an intense 2020, NARAL Pro-Choice California is diving into special elections, legislative advocacy, and community organizing for 2021! With Trump on his way out and Biden and many California champions for reproductive freedom about to take office, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and further advance abortion access, LGBTQ+ health care and racial justice!

Join this virtual statewide call to be in community with each other, hear updates from NARAL Pro-Choice California staff and to receive updates about ways you can continue to take action for reproductive freedom in California in 2021. If you need to arrive late or leave early, no worries, pop in when you can make it.

Have accessibility needs? Email info [at] prochoicecalifornia.org with a description of what you need in order to participate and we will try our best to accommodate you!

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/369926/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4018134377...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 1:27 PM
