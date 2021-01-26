top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
"Amid Exceptional Uncertainty" IMF Projects Challenges for Developing Countries
by Zachary Conti
Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 11:37 AM
The International Monetary Fund released projections on the world economy as countries continue to wrestle with the coronavirus.
The International Monetary Fund released projections on the world economy as countries continue to wrestle with the coronavirus. The Fund's World Economic Outlook Update projects 5.5% global growth in 2021, while noting developing countries face growing problems.

"While the IMF is uncertain in its predictions, it's clear that the developing world is mired in severe challenges due to high debts, few financial resources and lack of access to vaccines," stated Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte who has reviewed IMF economic reports for more than a decade.

The update to the IMF's flagship report notes that global growth mostly benefits wealthy and advanced economies. The analysis notes that many developing countries will need debt relief and access to liquidity to get through the crisis.

"Developing countries desperately need debts reduced and access to new financial resources," shared LeCompte, a United Nations finance expert. "In order for people to survive this crisis in the developing world, we need to authorize the use of global reserve funds or what's called Special Drawing Rights."

Special Drawing Rights are likened to a type of emergency currency that the IMF can generate when countries face liquidity challenges.

The IMF raised several cautions about economic projections, including how new strains of the coronavirus could push economic downturns.

Read the latest IMF World Economic Outlook Update here.
https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_growth_r...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code