"Amid Exceptional Uncertainty" IMF Projects Challenges for Developing Countries by Zachary Conti

Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 11:37 AM

The International Monetary Fund released projections on the world economy as countries continue to wrestle with the coronavirus. The Fund's World Economic Outlook Update projects 5.5% global growth in 2021, while noting developing countries face growing problems.



"While the IMF is uncertain in its predictions, it's clear that the developing world is mired in severe challenges due to high debts, few financial resources and lack of access to vaccines," stated Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte who has reviewed IMF economic reports for more than a decade.



The update to the IMF's flagship report notes that global growth mostly benefits wealthy and advanced economies. The analysis notes that many developing countries will need debt relief and access to liquidity to get through the crisis.



"Developing countries desperately need debts reduced and access to new financial resources," shared LeCompte, a United Nations finance expert. "In order for people to survive this crisis in the developing world, we need to authorize the use of global reserve funds or what's called Special Drawing Rights."



Special Drawing Rights are likened to a type of emergency currency that the IMF can generate when countries face liquidity challenges.



The IMF raised several cautions about economic projections, including how new strains of the coronavirus could push economic downturns.



Read the latest IMF World Economic Outlook Update here.