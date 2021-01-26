Alameda County Courthouse 1225 Fallon Street, Oakland

Friday at 9 AM PST – 10 AM PST

Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

DeWayne’s attorney, Jeffrey Mendelman, has filed a motion to withdraw DeWayne's plea deal and ask that any DNA evidence that remains be re-tested. The judge will set the briefing schedule on Friday, January 29. We are also asking the public to call District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s office at (510) 272-6222 to support letting Dewayne withdraw his plea, give him a fair trial, and re-test the DNA.

For more information, please refer to the post, "The Found Condom: A DeWayne Ewing Mystery" on DeWayne Ewing's Facebook page (Ione, CA)

