Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/29/2021
Demand justice for Dewayne Ewing
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday January 29
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCharlie Hinton
Emailch.lifewish [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Alameda County Courthouse 1225 Fallon Street, Oakland
Alameda County Courthouse 1225 Fallon Street, Oakland
Friday at 9 AM PST – 10 AM PST
Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr
Public · Anyone on or off Facebook
DeWayne’s attorney, Jeffrey Mendelman, has filed a motion to withdraw DeWayne's plea deal and ask that any DNA evidence that remains be re-tested. The judge will set the briefing schedule on Friday, January 29. We are also asking the public to call District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s office at (510) 272-6222 to support letting Dewayne withdraw his plea, give him a fair trial, and re-test the DNA.
For more information, please refer to the post, "The Found Condom: A DeWayne Ewing Mystery" on DeWayne Ewing's Facebook page (Ione, CA)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 11:20 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
An innocent man, DeWayne EwingSF Bay ViewTuesday Jan 26th, 2021 11:41 AM
