Alameda County Courthouse 1225 Fallon Street, Oakland
DeWayne’s attorney, Jeffrey Mendelman, has filed a motion to withdraw DeWayne's plea deal and ask that any DNA evidence that remains be re-tested. The judge will set the briefing schedule on Friday, January 29. We are also asking the public to call District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s office at (510) 272-6222 to support letting Dewayne withdraw his plea, give him a fair trial, and re-test the DNA.
For more information, please refer to the post, "The Found Condom: A DeWayne Ewing Mystery" on DeWayne Ewing's Facebook page (Ione, CA)
