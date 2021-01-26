top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/ 3/2021
Behind the Mask: community forum on racist policing in Berkeley during COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
Emailberkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
Phone(510) 548-0425
Location Details
Join the Zoom event:
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/behindthe_mask
Meeting ID: 894 1304 1160
Passcode: justice
Dial in: +1 253 215 8782 US
Meeting ID: 894 1304 1160
Passcode: 3604527
*The event is free to attend, and all community members are welcome to join.
While thousands of Berkeley residents were taking to the streets demanding an end to police terror, the Berkeley Police Department continued to target, harass, and violently attack people of color.

Since March 2020, there have been at least five incidents in which Black individuals were held at gunpoint or shot with lethal or potentially-lethal munitions.

Berkeley Copwatch invites you to see and hear for yourself whether Berkeley Police officers are really as expert at "de-escalating" incidents as they so often proclaim.

During the event, some of the people who were targeted by BPD will share their stories. Evidence will be presented regarding each of the five incidents, and we will be joined by members of the NAACP, Berkeley Community Safety Coalition, and National Lawyers Guild as we analyze these incidents.

Troubling questions arise:
- Why is there so little time between when officers arrive on scene and when they deploy force?
- Why was the response so violent in each case? Is there any accountability from the department when they use force in this way? Have any officers been disciplined?
- What has the department done to address the issues of racial profiling and racist policing?

Despite the department’s claims that they employ “progressive” policing tactics, these five incidents show a pattern of BPD unnecessarily escalating interactions and using or threatening to use deadly force.

In a time when communities across the country are grappling with "re-imagining" community safety, it is time for Berkeley to take a clear look at some of the alarming incidents that are happening right before our very eyes.

***Content Warning: This event will discuss and show video of police violence against people of color.***

Join the Zoom event:
Date: Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/behindthe_mask
Meeting ID: 894 1304 1160
Passcode: justice
Dial in: +1 253 215 8782 US
Meeting ID: 894 1304 1160
Passcode: 3604527
*The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome.

View the Facebook event page.

If you would like to speak out about police violence you have experienced in Berkeley, please contact Berkeley Copwatch at: berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com or (510) 548-0425
behind_the_mask_-_email_header.jpg
For more event information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 10:25 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code