Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice
Other Cinema: Plague-Time Play-Time Iii Livestream
Date Saturday February 06
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Virtual Screening
On Sat, Feb. 6th, 6-8PM PST, ATA Gallery’s Other Cinema mounts its third Plague-Time Play-Time event, in fact its second livestream of the pandemic: Good Riddance.
In a fundraising effort for the shuttered Valencia St. storefront, the OC curatorial crew has compiled a powerful two-hour program of shorts, cult jams, and even a live cinema performance!
Being Black History Month, the theme of anti-racism takes center stage in this critique of Trump politics and What Is To Be Done in the smoking ruins of its aftermath.
Among the featured works are new pieces by Kelly Gallagher, Bryan Boyce, Anthony Buchanan, and Michael Fleming (No. American Premiere!). PLUS exciting offerings from Indecline, subMedia, Christopher Harris, Nina Simone, and an in situ performance of Michael Cruz’ Space Lonely.

The livestream link will be posted to the Other Cinema homepage shortly before the 2/6 show date.
http://www.othercinema.com
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 25th, 2021 4:53 PM
