

In a fundraising effort for the shuttered Valencia St. storefront, the OC curatorial crew has compiled a powerful two-hour program of shorts, cult jams, and even a live cinema performance!

Being Black History Month, the theme of anti-racism takes center stage in this critique of Trump politics and What Is To Be Done in the smoking ruins of its aftermath.

Among the featured works are new pieces by Kelly Gallagher, Bryan Boyce, Anthony Buchanan, and Michael Fleming (No. American Premiere!). PLUS exciting offerings from Indecline, subMedia, Christopher Harris, Nina Simone, and an in situ performance of Michael Cruz’ Space Lonely.



The livestream link will be posted to the Other Cinema homepage shortly before the 2/6 show date.

Livestream Link

