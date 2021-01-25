



Tuesday Jan. 26th at 3 PM PT



RSVP:



Were you looking forward to the 2020 Election Debrief? Us too! We’ve rescheduled it for January 26th! So much has happened this election season and we’re eager to discuss and learn from it, but we want to make sure we do it right.



In politics, we are NEVER done. The year started with the Georgia run-off which resulted in

2 huge wins and ultimately the flipping of the Senate! Additionally, now that Biden and Harris have been inaugurated - it's time to break it down, and debrief!



Please join us on Tuesday Jan. 26th, at 3pm PT / 6pm ET, for a wrap-up of the year. Following our guest speakers' introduction, we will jump into Womens' gains, losses, and where we go from here in order to continue electing progressive women into office.



Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 25th, 2021 11:11 AM