top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Womyn
View events for the week of 1/26/2021
Post Election Debrief on Womens' Gains, Losses, & What's Next w/ Women's March Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday January 26
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Action
Location Details
Online/virtual
WOMEN'S MARCH ACTION POST ELECTION DEBRIEF

Tuesday Jan. 26th at 3 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchaction/event/367460/

Were you looking forward to the 2020 Election Debrief? Us too! We’ve rescheduled it for January 26th! So much has happened this election season and we’re eager to discuss and learn from it, but we want to make sure we do it right.

In politics, we are NEVER done. The year started with the Georgia run-off which resulted in
2 huge wins and ultimately the flipping of the Senate! Additionally, now that Biden and Harris have been inaugurated - it's time to break it down, and debrief!

Please join us on Tuesday Jan. 26th, at 3pm PT / 6pm ET, for a wrap-up of the year. Following our guest speakers' introduction, we will jump into Womens' gains, losses, and where we go from here in order to continue electing progressive women into office.

We look forward to seeing you there!
sm_screenshot_2021-01-25_women_s_march_action.jpg
original image (1173x436)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 25th, 2021 11:11 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code