A Holistic Approach to Equitable Reproductive Healthcare & BIWOC Communities
Hosts: National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint
Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-holistic-approach-to-equitable-reproductive-healthcare-tickets-131879949479
The battle over reproductive freedom and access to care has been a contentious one for decades.
The United States lags well behind its counterparts in other high-income countries in terms of access for women to health care and health status and holds the position of having the highest rate of maternal mortality. This issue is amplified for BIWOC communities.
With an unbalanced, conservative Supreme Court, and state and local legislators trying to restrict access to women’s healthcare, the stakes have never been higher. This fight for reproductive freedom and improved healthcare for BIWOC populations impacts us all and is a fight we must all join to ensure we ALL have equitable access.
Join us as we discuss the need for the new administration to make women’s health a top priority in the first 100 days.
