The Unspoken Impact of Police Brutality Against BIWOC, TGNC & Latinx Communities
Hosts: National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint
Date and Time: Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-unspoken-impact-of-police-brutality-against-biwoc-tgnc-latinx-commun-tickets-131882190181
During this incredibly transformative moment, police brutality against Black people, although not a new phenomenon, has recently been exposed on a much wider scale than ever before.
While these instances have garnered more public attention and outrage, the national discourse consistently decenters the lives of Black women and girls, disabled sisters, trans and GNC communities, sisters across the border, and women that exist along all other axes of oppression. This type of erasure insists that we use these first 100 days to ensure that the continued fight for BIWOC representation and the issues that affect our lives is centered in the new feminist agenda.
Join us as we discuss how we can create a new frame and make space for a future where all BIWOC, Latinx, TGNC communities are liberated from persistent police violence, domination, and discrimination – whether it is on the streets or in our own homes.
This event is part of the call to action series "100 Days of a Feminist Agenda" organized by National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint.
U.S. | Police State & Prisons
|Unspoken Impact of Police Brutality Against BIWOC, TGNC & Latinx Communities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 11
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NOW & Black Women's Blueprint
|Location Details
|Online event (FREE)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4236896023...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 6:21 PM
