top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 1/28/2021
323 Days of COVID: The Lasting Impact on Women w/ NOW & Black Women's Blueprint
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 28
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNOW & Black Women's Blueprint
Location Details
Online event
323 Days of COVID: The Lasting Impact on Women

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PST (5 PM – 7 PM EST)

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/323-days-of-covid-the-lasting-impact-on-women-tickets-131871434009

We are rapidly approaching nearly one year since COVID-19 disrupted the world and our lives.

The pandemic has pulled back the curtain and shone an even brighter spotlight on entrenched social and economic inequities,particularly for BIWOC, Latinx, trans, gender non-conforming, and immigrant populations. While these communities were and continue to be overrepresented in industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic and face deep repercussions, the lasting impact on women, in general, will affect us for generations.

The incoming administration in the White House has put tackling COVID-19 among their top priorities. But will it be enough to address the widening economic inequality, the digital divide, and disparities faced by those who bore the brunt of the pandemic’s most brutal effects? What do we need to do to build a robust agenda that centers women of color and immigrants and ensure they have the resources they need for a full economic recovery?

Join the National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint, along with our special guests for a conversation about how we can ensure the Administration’s attention is focused on these issues.

now.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2465977871...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 2:22 PM
§UPDATE ON TIME: This event is from 2 PM - 3 PM PT or One Hour
by NOW
Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 2:25 PM
323 Days of COVID: The Lasting Impact on Women

Date and Time: Thu, January 28, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/323-days-of-covid-the-lasting-impact-on-women-tickets-131871434009
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code