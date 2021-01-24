



Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PST (5 PM – 7 PM EST)



RSVP:



We are rapidly approaching nearly one year since COVID-19 disrupted the world and our lives.



The pandemic has pulled back the curtain and shone an even brighter spotlight on entrenched social and economic inequities,particularly for BIWOC, Latinx, trans, gender non-conforming, and immigrant populations. While these communities were and continue to be overrepresented in industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic and face deep repercussions, the lasting impact on women, in general, will affect us for generations.



The incoming administration in the White House has put tackling COVID-19 among their top priorities. But will it be enough to address the widening economic inequality, the digital divide, and disparities faced by those who bore the brunt of the pandemic’s most brutal effects? What do we need to do to build a robust agenda that centers women of color and immigrants and ensure they have the resources they need for a full economic recovery?



Join the National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint, along with our special guests for a conversation about how we can ensure the Administration’s attention is focused on these issues.



