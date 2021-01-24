323 Days of COVID: The Lasting Impact on Women
Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PST (5 PM – 7 PM EST)
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/323-days-of-covid-the-lasting-impact-on-women-tickets-131871434009
We are rapidly approaching nearly one year since COVID-19 disrupted the world and our lives.
The pandemic has pulled back the curtain and shone an even brighter spotlight on entrenched social and economic inequities,particularly for BIWOC, Latinx, trans, gender non-conforming, and immigrant populations. While these communities were and continue to be overrepresented in industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic and face deep repercussions, the lasting impact on women, in general, will affect us for generations.
The incoming administration in the White House has put tackling COVID-19 among their top priorities. But will it be enough to address the widening economic inequality, the digital divide, and disparities faced by those who bore the brunt of the pandemic’s most brutal effects? What do we need to do to build a robust agenda that centers women of color and immigrants and ensure they have the resources they need for a full economic recovery?
Join the National Organization of Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint, along with our special guests for a conversation about how we can ensure the Administration’s attention is focused on these issues.
View events for the week of 1/28/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|323 Days of COVID: The Lasting Impact on Women w/ NOW & Black Women's Blueprint
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 28
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NOW & Black Women's Blueprint
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2465977871...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 2:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network