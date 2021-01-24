top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Yemen Car/Bike Caravan-Global Day of Action
Date Monday January 25
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDSASF - International Solidarity Cmte
Location Details
Meet at 444 Spear St
BAY AREA CAR CARAVAN FOR YEMEN:
The war is only possible because Western countries -- and the United States and Britain in particular -- continue to arm Saudi Arabia and provide military, political and logistical support for the war.

The disaster in Yemen is man-made. It is caused by the war and blockade. It must be ended.

Over 300 organizations from the US, UK, Yemen, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and across the world, are coming together to call for an end to the war in Yemen and solidarity with the people of Yemen. We demand that right now our governments:

*Stop foreign aggression on Yemen
*Stop weapons and war support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE
*Lift the blockade on Yemen and open all land & seaports
*Restore and expand humanitarian aid for the people of Yemen
*Reverse the FTO designation of Houthi

We call on people around the Bay Area to join our car caravan protest against the war on January 25, 2021, just days after the U.S. presidential inauguration and the day before Saudi Arabia’s “Davos in the Desert” Future Investment Initiative.

Our car caravan will convene at the parking lot at 444 Spear Street in San Francisco. Anchor cars with banners will be there to direct the caravan and kick us off, so be on the lookout. This event will be socially distanced and all attendees are expected to wear masks when not in their cars.
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/105O6iz2H

