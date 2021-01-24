SAVING LIFE ON EARTH
“Vigneto: Yes or No?” Screening and Live Q&A with Filmmaker Dina Kagan & Film Team
Panel Discussion: Thursday, Jan. 28 @ 4 p.m. PT
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/rivers-plight-join-us-film-and-discussion
The San Pedro River, flowing north from Mexico into Arizona, is the largest undammed river in the Southwest. It provides vital habitat for dozens of endangered species and millions of migratory birds.
But the San Pedro River is at a crossroads: A proposed 28,000-home development - the sprawling Villages at Vigneto - would bleed it dry, harming countless wildlife.
The Center has teamed up with filmmaker Dina Kagan to create a powerful 13-minute film showcasing the beauty and vulnerability of the San Pedro. Watch the film anytime after
Jan. 21 and then join us for a Saving Life on Earth webinar with Dina and the team on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.
During the webinar you'll learn more about the San Pedro, our fight to save this riparian jewel and how you can help.
WATCH FILM ANYTIME (13 minutes): https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/sanpedrofilm
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
|“Vigneto: Yes or No?”: Endangered San Pedro River and Q&A w/ Filmmaker Dina Kagan
|Thursday January 28
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Screening
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Online screening & panel discussion
