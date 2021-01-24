top
“Vigneto: Yes or No?”: Endangered San Pedro River and Q&A w/ Filmmaker Dina Kagan
Date Thursday January 28
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Online screening & panel discussion
SAVING LIFE ON EARTH

“Vigneto: Yes or No?” Screening and Live Q&A with Filmmaker Dina Kagan & Film Team

Panel Discussion: Thursday, Jan. 28 @ 4 p.m. PT

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/rivers-plight-join-us-film-and-discussion

The San Pedro River, flowing north from Mexico into Arizona, is the largest undammed river in the Southwest. It provides vital habitat for dozens of endangered species and millions of migratory birds.

But the San Pedro River is at a crossroads: A proposed 28,000-home development - the sprawling Villages at Vigneto - would bleed it dry, harming countless wildlife.

The Center has teamed up with filmmaker Dina Kagan to create a powerful 13-minute film showcasing the beauty and vulnerability of the San Pedro. Watch the film anytime after
Jan. 21 and then join us for a Saving Life on Earth webinar with Dina and the team on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

During the webinar you'll learn more about the San Pedro, our fight to save this riparian jewel and how you can help.

WATCH FILM ANYTIME (13 minutes): https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/sanpedrofilm
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 11:44 AM
by Center for Biological Diversity
Sunday Jan 24th, 2021 11:44 AM
ARTICLE: Sprawling Vigento Housing Would Drain San Pedro River Dry, Destroy EcosystemsEarth JusticeSunday Jan 24th, 2021 12:19 PM
