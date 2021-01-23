top
Joe Biden's Presidency Should Be One To Take on Animal Ag
by Direct Action Everywhere
Saturday Jan 23rd, 2021 2:52 AM
When Joe Biden was giving his Super Tuesday victory speech, our activists jumped to the stage and asked him to #LetDairyDie.
Joe Biden, like most politicians, has been bought out by the dairy industry. This means that even though dairy is losing popularity, and even though the negative effects of the dairy industry on animals and the planet are becoming even more painfully obvious, our government continues to subsidize this industry to keep it alive. We hope Joe Biden will end government subsidies for animal agriculture and take a strong stance on animal rights. #JoeBiden #PresidentialInauguration
Vilsack nominated for USDA Secy was governor of pig butchering IowaLeave the animals aloneSaturday Jan 23rd, 2021 7:04 AM
