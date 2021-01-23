From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Joe Biden's Presidency Should Be One To Take on Animal Ag
When Joe Biden was giving his Super Tuesday victory speech, our activists jumped to the stage and asked him to #LetDairyDie.
Joe Biden, like most politicians, has been bought out by the dairy industry. This means that even though dairy is losing popularity, and even though the negative effects of the dairy industry on animals and the planet are becoming even more painfully obvious, our government continues to subsidize this industry to keep it alive. We hope Joe Biden will end government subsidies for animal agriculture and take a strong stance on animal rights. #JoeBiden #PresidentialInauguration
