Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Two Victories on January 20th: San Lorenzo Park Residents and RV Dwellers on Riverside
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 9:31 PM
Joint community direct action and legal pressure prompted two victories this last week for unhoused folks in Santa Cruz. In-person physical support on Riverside St. and at San Lorenzo temporarily thwarted the standard "move out and hide out" strategy of both the Public Works Department and City Manager Martin Bernal.
After a direct action blockade on December 28th rebuffed Andy Mills SCPD in a massive move to bully the remaining hundred+ residents out of the Park, the federal District Court initiated and then extended its December 30th Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to mid-March.

Meanwhile in the Lower Ocean area on Riverside St., community activists and neighbors thwarted the Public Works Department's threats to tow two RV homes-on-wheels there. After an SCPD-organized "restripe the parking spaces" (to exclude the larger RV's) campaign was challenged by a neighborhood appeal, police nonetheless reportedly set up "no parking cones" in advance of any public hearing and threatened to tow the vehicles on the morning of January 20th.

The appearance of several dozen housed residents in support of the RV dwellers apparently rebuffed the police raid. Later that day a Public Works official announced to nearby resident Micah Posner, who was appealing the "stripe away the homeless" program, that the agency had abandoned the attempt.

