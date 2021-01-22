Peter Burr’s
DIRTSCRAPER: A Generative Live Stream
co-presented by Telematic Media Arts
and The Headlands Center for the Arts
February 17th – 24th
|Wednesday February 17
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Screening
|Telematic Media Arts
|Streaming On-Line
For more event information: http://www.tttelematiccc.com
