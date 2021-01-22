Telematic Media Arts
presents
RESPONSIVE EYE
Peter Burr
An Exhibition in Three Parts
Responsive Eye is a multimedia exhibition in three parts by Brooklyn artist, Peter Burr, which examines the ways we endure contemporary life in the grid. Drawing upon the history of minimalist painting and op-art, the works in this show explore the limits of human perception by staging a series of optical illusions, which highlight the visceral intensities and distorting occlusions that puncture our awareness. Through the dissonant juxtaposition of artificial human bodies and technologically driven abstractions, a portrait emerges of an anxious, divided society, pushing at the boundaries of our teetering attention.
Part I: People, Kid Games, and the Infinite
Generative Art Works
Friday, January 15th – Saturday, February 20th, 2021
In our SOMA West gallery
Telematic Media Arts
323 10th St. @ Folsom, San Francisco
Part II: Black Square
A Film and Multi-Media Installation
Saturday, February 6th – March 27th, 2021
Telematic Media Arts at Minnesota Street Project’s Black Box Gallery
1275 Minnesota St in San Francisco’s Dogpatch
Part III: theshapeofempty.space
An Evolving On-Line Exhibition
co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts
Friday, January 15th – March 27th, 2021
Find it at: theshapeofempty.space
Auxiliary On-Line Events
Exhibition Opening / Website Launch!
Friday, January 15th
Find it at: theshapeofempty.space
Peter Burr In-Conversation on People, Kid Games, and the Shape of Empty Space
Saturday, January 23rd, 2:00 PST, 5:00 EST
Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com
Screening of Labyrinths: The Films of Peter Burr (2012 – 2020)
Wednesday, February 3rd – 10th
Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com
co-sponsored by CCA
DIRTSCRAPER: A Generative Live Stream
co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts
Wednesday, February 17th – 24th
Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com
Peter Burr, Artist Talk at California College of Art
Friday, March 12th
Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com
presented by CCA