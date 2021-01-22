top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 1/22/2021
Responsive Eye
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday January 22
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorTelematic Media Arts
Emailgallery [at] tttelematiccc.com
Location Details
323 10th Street @ Folsom, San Francisco

Telematic Media Arts


presents


RESPONSIVE EYE


Peter Burr


An Exhibition in Three Parts


Responsive Eye is a multimedia exhibition in three parts by Brooklyn artist, Peter Burr, which examines the ways we endure contemporary life in the grid. Drawing upon the history of minimalist painting and op-art, the works in this show explore the limits of human perception by staging a series of optical illusions, which highlight the visceral intensities and distorting occlusions that puncture our awareness. Through the dissonant juxtaposition of artificial human bodies and technologically driven abstractions, a portrait emerges of an anxious, divided society, pushing at the boundaries of our teetering attention.



Part I: People, Kid Games, and the Infinite

Generative Art Works

Friday, January 15th – Saturday, February 20th, 2021

In our SOMA West gallery

Telematic Media Arts

323 10th St. @ Folsom, San Francisco



Part II: Black Square

A Film and Multi-Media Installation

Saturday, February 6th – March 27th, 2021

Telematic Media Arts at Minnesota Street Project’s Black Box Gallery

1275 Minnesota St in San Francisco’s Dogpatch



Part III: theshapeofempty.space

An Evolving On-Line Exhibition

co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts

Friday, January 15th – March 27th, 2021

Find it at: theshapeofempty.space



Auxiliary On-Line Events



Exhibition Opening / Website Launch!

Friday, January 15th

Find it at: theshapeofempty.space



Peter Burr In-Conversation on People, Kid Games, and the Shape of Empty Space

Saturday, January 23rd, 2:00 PST, 5:00 EST

Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com



Screening of Labyrinths: The Films of Peter Burr (2012 – 2020)

Wednesday, February 3rd – 10th

Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com

co-sponsored by CCA



DIRTSCRAPER: A Generative Live Stream

co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts

Wednesday, February 17th – 24th

Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com



Peter Burr, Artist Talk at California College of Art

Friday, March 12th

Streaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com

presented by CCA

sm_peter_burr_blacksquare04_copy.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 3:09 PM
§Peter Burr, People, Projection Still (2020)
by Telematic Media Arts
Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 3:09 PM
sm_people04_thumb.4aea22d2.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.tttelematiccc.com/
§Peter Burr, People, Projection Still (2020)
by Telematic Media Arts
Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 3:09 PM
sm_people03_thumb.7afc982e.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.tttelematiccc.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code