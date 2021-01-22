

Telematic Media Arts





presents





RESPONSIVE EYE





Peter Burr





An Exhibition in Three Parts





Responsive Eye is a multimedia exhibition in three parts by Brooklyn artist, Peter Burr, which examines the ways we endure contemporary life in the grid. Drawing upon the history of minimalist painting and op-art, the works in this show explore the limits of human perception by staging a series of optical illusions, which highlight the visceral intensities and distorting occlusions that puncture our awareness. Through the dissonant juxtaposition of artificial human bodies and technologically driven abstractions, a portrait emerges of an anxious, divided society, pushing at the boundaries of our teetering attention.







Part I: People, Kid Games, and the Infinite



Generative Art Works



Friday, January 15th – Saturday, February 20th, 2021



In our SOMA West gallery



Telematic Media Arts



323 10th St. @ Folsom, San Francisco







Part II: Black Square



A Film and Multi-Media Installation



Saturday, February 6th – March 27th, 2021



Telematic Media Arts at Minnesota Street Project’s Black Box Gallery



1275 Minnesota St in San Francisco’s Dogpatch







Part III: theshapeofempty.space



An Evolving On-Line Exhibition



co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts



Friday, January 15th – March 27th, 2021



Find it at: theshapeofempty.space







Auxiliary On-Line Events







Exhibition Opening / Website Launch!



Friday, January 15th



Find it at: theshapeofempty.space







Peter Burr In-Conversation on People, Kid Games, and the Shape of Empty Space



Saturday, January 23rd, 2:00 PST, 5:00 EST



Streaming On-Line at







Screening of Labyrinths: The Films of Peter Burr (2012 – 2020)



Wednesday, February 3rd – 10th



Streaming On-Line at



co-sponsored by CCA







DIRTSCRAPER: A Generative Live Stream



co-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the Arts



Wednesday, February 17th – 24th



Streaming On-Line at







Peter Burr, Artist Talk at California College of Art



Friday, March 12th



Streaming On-Line at



presented by CCA



Telematic Media ArtspresentsRESPONSIVE EYEPeter BurrAn Exhibition in Three PartsResponsive Eye is a multimedia exhibition in three parts by Brooklyn artist, Peter Burr, which examines the ways we endure contemporary life in the grid. Drawing upon the history of minimalist painting and op-art, the works in this show explore the limits of human perception by staging a series of optical illusions, which highlight the visceral intensities and distorting occlusions that puncture our awareness. Through the dissonant juxtaposition of artificial human bodies and technologically driven abstractions, a portrait emerges of an anxious, divided society, pushing at the boundaries of our teetering attention.Part I: People, Kid Games, and the InfiniteGenerative Art WorksFriday, January 15th – Saturday, February 20th, 2021In our SOMA West galleryTelematic Media Arts323 10th St. @ Folsom, San FranciscoPart II: Black SquareA Film and Multi-Media InstallationSaturday, February 6th – March 27th, 2021Telematic Media Arts at Minnesota Street Project’s Black Box Gallery1275 Minnesota St in San Francisco’s DogpatchPart III: theshapeofempty.spaceAn Evolving On-Line Exhibitionco-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the ArtsFriday, January 15th – March 27th, 2021Find it at: theshapeofempty.spaceAuxiliary On-Line EventsExhibition Opening / Website Launch!Friday, January 15thFind it at: theshapeofempty.spacePeter Burr In-Conversation on People, Kid Games, and the Shape of Empty SpaceSaturday, January 23rd, 2:00 PST, 5:00 ESTStreaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com Screening of Labyrinths: The Films of Peter Burr (2012 – 2020)Wednesday, February 3rd – 10thStreaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com co-sponsored by CCADIRTSCRAPER: A Generative Live Streamco-presented by Telematic Media Arts and The Headlands Center for the ArtsWednesday, February 17th – 24thStreaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com Peter Burr, Artist Talk at California College of ArtFriday, March 12thStreaming On-Line at http://www.tttelematiccc.com presented by CCA For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 3:09 PM