Other





When: January 25th at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



RSVP: Sierra Club is hosting a mass call to discuss what we will be fighting for on a national level, how our work to protect our communities and the environment will look different under this new Administration and Congress, and what you can do to be a part of it.When: January 25th at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/369881/ Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 12:26 PM