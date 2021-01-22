Sierra Club is hosting a mass call to discuss what we will be fighting for on a national level, how our work to protect our communities and the environment will look different under this new Administration and Congress, and what you can do to be a part of it.
When: January 25th at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/369881/
|Monday January 25
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Other
|Sierra Club
|Online event
Friday Jan 22nd, 2021
