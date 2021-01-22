KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents a unique Zoom Event:



RASHID KHALIDI & Nora Barrows-Friedman



THE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE

A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017



A landmark history of one hundred years of war waged against the Palestinians from the foremost US historian of the Middle East, told through pivotal events and family history.



"A riveting and original work, the first to explore the war against the Palestinians on the basis of deep immersion in their struggle-a work enriched by solid scholarship, vivid personal experience, and acute appreciation of the concerns and aspirations of the contending parties in this deeply unequal conflict. -Noam Chomsky



Drawing on a wealth of untapped archival materials and the reports of generations of family members-mayors, judges, scholars, diplomats, and journalists-The Hundred Years' War on Palestine upends accepted interpretations of the conflict, which tend, at best, to describe a tragic clash between two peoples with claims to the same territory. Instead, Khalidi traces a hundred years of colonial war on the Palestinians, waged first by the Zionist movement and then Israel, but backed by Britain and the United States, the great powers of the age.



Original, authoritative, and important, The Hundred Years' War on Palestine is not a chronicle of victimization, nor does it whitewash the mistakes of Palestinian leaders or deny the emergence of national movements on both sides. In reevaluating the forces arrayed against the Palestinians, it offers an illuminating new view of a conflict that continues to this day.



Rashid Khalidi is the author of seven books about the Middle East, among them the award-winning Palestinian Identity, Brokers of Deceit, and The Iron Cage.



Nora Barrows-Friedman is a longtime broadcaster and journalist who has focused on Palestine and Palestinian rights issues for nearly 20 years.



Suggested Donation $5-$20.

