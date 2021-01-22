top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 1/27/2021
'Wasted: When Trash Becomes Treasure' MCD Virtual Event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 27
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMuseum of Craft and Design
Location Details
Museum of Craft and Design
2569 Third Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Wed, Jan 27, 10-11am Pacific time

The Museum of Craft and Design welcomes writer and speaker Katie Treggiden for a virtual discussion of her new book, "Wasted: When Trash Becomes Treasure" on Wednesday, January 27!

The program will begin with an introduction by the book's forward author, renowned art critic, and curator Glenn Adamson. Then, dive into "Wasted", chronicling 30 designers who have founded their artistic and entrepreneurial practices upon principles of sustainability, waste reduction, and circular economics. Each of the featured makers and manufacturers have made reclaimed waste their primary material of construction in hopes of confronting Earth's ever-ominous climate issues by avoiding the "take-make-waste" consumer model and rethinking the ways in which we can minimize our consumption and relative pollution.

In this talk, Treggiden will also explore the sociocultural and economic influences surrounding the book's featured projects, as well as highlight the people and ideas reinvigorating streams of waste into both functional and decorative objects, followed by a Q&A session.

Purchase your copy of "Wasted" from the MCD Museum Store today at shop.sfmcd.org/books/wasted-when-trash-becomes-treasure.

Limited space available! Pre-register for this event now at sfmcd.org/events .

$8 General Admission, $6 Students/Seniors.
305_v0.jpg
For more event information: http://sfmcd.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 8:38 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code