The Museum of Craft and Design welcomes writer and speaker Katie Treggiden for a virtual discussion of her new book, "Wasted: When Trash Becomes Treasure" on Wednesday, January 27!



The program will begin with an introduction by the book's forward author, renowned art critic, and curator Glenn Adamson. Then, dive into "Wasted", chronicling 30 designers who have founded their artistic and entrepreneurial practices upon principles of sustainability, waste reduction, and circular economics. Each of the featured makers and manufacturers have made reclaimed waste their primary material of construction in hopes of confronting Earth's ever-ominous climate issues by avoiding the "take-make-waste" consumer model and rethinking the ways in which we can minimize our consumption and relative pollution.



In this talk, Treggiden will also explore the sociocultural and economic influences surrounding the book's featured projects, as well as highlight the people and ideas reinvigorating streams of waste into both functional and decorative objects, followed by a Q&A session.



