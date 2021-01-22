Wed, Jan 27, 10-11am Pacific time
The Museum of Craft and Design welcomes writer and speaker Katie Treggiden for a virtual discussion of her new book, "Wasted: When Trash Becomes Treasure" on Wednesday, January 27!
The program will begin with an introduction by the book's forward author, renowned art critic, and curator Glenn Adamson. Then, dive into "Wasted", chronicling 30 designers who have founded their artistic and entrepreneurial practices upon principles of sustainability, waste reduction, and circular economics. Each of the featured makers and manufacturers have made reclaimed waste their primary material of construction in hopes of confronting Earth's ever-ominous climate issues by avoiding the "take-make-waste" consumer model and rethinking the ways in which we can minimize our consumption and relative pollution.
In this talk, Treggiden will also explore the sociocultural and economic influences surrounding the book's featured projects, as well as highlight the people and ideas reinvigorating streams of waste into both functional and decorative objects, followed by a Q&A session.
Purchase your copy of "Wasted" from the MCD Museum Store today at shop.sfmcd.org/books/wasted-when-trash-becomes-treasure.
Limited space available! Pre-register for this event now at sfmcd.org/events .
$8 General Admission, $6 Students/Seniors.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 1/27/2021
|'Wasted: When Trash Becomes Treasure' MCD Virtual Event
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday January 27
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Museum of Craft and Design
|Location Details
|
Museum of Craft and Design
2569 Third Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
|
For more event information: http://sfmcd.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 8:38 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network