Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition begin the 2021 series with a discussion of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the disability community on Wednesday, January 27.
We'll be joined by panelists Ryan Haddad, Brooke Ellison, Marc Dubin, Esq., and Maysoon Zayid, with Tatiana Lee moderating. Loreen Arbus will be up first with a welcome.
Wednesday, January 27 @ 3 PM - 4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET)
RSVP here: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/disabilityandtheeratownhall/index.html
ABOUT: The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition
The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.
While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the BLM movement and all movements at the intersection of race and gender bring us to this moment. Codifying the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment is not/will not be easy. Making it part of our daily experience, even harder. You are part of this movement.
