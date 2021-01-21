



We'll be joined by panelists Ryan Haddad, Brooke Ellison, Marc Dubin, Esq., and Maysoon Zayid, with Tatiana Lee moderating. Loreen Arbus will be up first with a welcome.



Wednesday, January 27 @ 3 PM - 4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET)



RSVP here:





ABOUT: The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition



The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.



While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.



