top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/ 4/2021
"Mother Jones" in Conversation w/ Rev. William Barber, Sharrelle Barber & Rebekah Barber
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 04
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMother Jones
Location Details
Online event; open to the community
Join "Mother Jones" for a conversation with preeminent civil rights leader
Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the Poor People's Campaign and his two daughters—
social epidemiologist Dr. Sharrelle Barber, and public policy master’s student and fellow
at the Institute for Southern Studies, Rebekah Barber.

They'll cover America’s reckoning for racial justice, how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, and, as we enter a new year and a new presidential administration, what we must do to continue the fight for justice, health,
and safety for our communities of color.


Moderator: Nathalie Baptiste, "Mother Jones" reporter and columnist

Date and Time: Thursday, February 4, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – noon PST

Cost: $10 or a donation; Open to the community (no MJ subscription needed)

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-conversation-with-rev-william-barber-sharrelle-barber-rebekah-barber-tickets-132138914049
__________________________________________________________

ABOUT THE EVENT

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape our world and challenge our public health responses, people of color in America remain disproportionately affected by the virus, getting sick and dying at higher rates than others.

As a CDC epidemiologist Camara Jones observed, “This disease is not an equal opportunity disease.” At the same time, in the midst of the pandemic, an urgent demand for racial justice has emerged and a focused effort to keep communities of color safe from police brutality and other effects of institutionalized racism.

There are few people who could discuss the convergence of these issues with as much insight as America’s preeminent civil rights leader Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, and his two daughters—social epidemiologist Dr. Sharrelle Barber and public policy master’s student and fellow at the Institute for Southern Studies Rebekah Barber.

They will join "Mother Jones" reporter and columnist Nathalie Baptiste to discuss this crucial moment in our history: America’s reckoning for racial justice, how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, and, as we enter a new year and a new presidential administration, what we must do to continue the fight for justice, health, and safety for communities of color.

Are we facing an opportunity to change our society for the better, once and for all, or are the barriers still too intractable?
__________________________________________________________
mj.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 21st, 2021 12:06 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code