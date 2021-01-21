Join "Mother Jones" for a conversation with preeminent civil rights leader
Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the Poor People's Campaign and his two daughters—
social epidemiologist Dr. Sharrelle Barber, and public policy master’s student and fellow
at the Institute for Southern Studies, Rebekah Barber.
They'll cover America’s reckoning for racial justice, how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, and, as we enter a new year and a new presidential administration, what we must do to continue the fight for justice, health,
and safety for our communities of color.
Moderator: Nathalie Baptiste, "Mother Jones" reporter and columnist
Date and Time: Thursday, February 4, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – noon PST
Cost: $10 or a donation; Open to the community (no MJ subscription needed)
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-conversation-with-rev-william-barber-sharrelle-barber-rebekah-barber-tickets-132138914049
__________________________________________________________
ABOUT THE EVENT
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape our world and challenge our public health responses, people of color in America remain disproportionately affected by the virus, getting sick and dying at higher rates than others.
As a CDC epidemiologist Camara Jones observed, “This disease is not an equal opportunity disease.” At the same time, in the midst of the pandemic, an urgent demand for racial justice has emerged and a focused effort to keep communities of color safe from police brutality and other effects of institutionalized racism.
There are few people who could discuss the convergence of these issues with as much insight as America’s preeminent civil rights leader Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, and his two daughters—social epidemiologist Dr. Sharrelle Barber and public policy master’s student and fellow at the Institute for Southern Studies Rebekah Barber.
They will join "Mother Jones" reporter and columnist Nathalie Baptiste to discuss this crucial moment in our history: America’s reckoning for racial justice, how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, and, as we enter a new year and a new presidential administration, what we must do to continue the fight for justice, health, and safety for communities of color.
Are we facing an opportunity to change our society for the better, once and for all, or are the barriers still too intractable?
__________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/ 4/2021
|"Mother Jones" in Conversation w/ Rev. William Barber, Sharrelle Barber & Rebekah Barber
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 04
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Mother Jones
|Location Details
|Online event; open to the community
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 21st, 2021 12:06 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network