WorkWeek covers the effort to stop SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington from doing his work. The for profit halfway house run by the Geo Group ordered that his cell phone be seized to stop him from doing his work after the facility in the Terderloin was exposed for having a Covid outbreak. We interview his lawyer Richard Tan.

Also WorkWeek looks at the firing of Google top AI scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru. WorkWeek looks at the reason she was fired.

SF Bay View Editor Journalist Malik Washington Journalist Rights & Google Firing Of Black Scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru

WorkWeek looks at the actions of a SF halfway house in the Tenderloin run by a for profit company Geo Group to take away the cell phone of the SF Bayview Editor Malik Washington. We interview his lawyer Richard Tan about these actions, the Covid pandemic on prisoners and what this means for workers, prisoners and journalists.

Next WorkWeek interviews Ali Alkhatib about the firing of Black Google AI scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru. Ali Alkhatib is a Research Fellow at the University of San Francisco's Center for Applied Data Ethics. He has been looking at the effect of technology on workers and the public and he spoke to WorkWeek about the firing of Black Google AI engineer Timnit Gebru. She is one of the most important scientists in the country looking at AI, Algorithms and how it effects Black women. She is an outspoken critic of unethical AI and she was fired for her positions.

Additional Media:
Covid Outbreak & Media Crackdown
On Google And Intellectual Freedom
Ali Alkhatib
Standing with Fired Google Scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru — #ISupportTimnit #BelieveBlackWomen
Google hired Timnit Gebru to be an outspoken critic of unethical AI. Then she was fired for it.

WW 12-31-20 Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kaepernick On Mumia

WorkWeek looks at the history of racist attacks on Black employees at the San Francisco City Health Service System and the Department of Public Health. Joining the discussion was SF Bayview Editor Malik Washington, former Health Service System worker Malika Alim and SEIU 1021 chief steward and nurse W.D. Flient.

WorkWeek hears the London African Gospel Choir who recently performed a song outside a UK prison for Wikileaks founder and union journalist Julian Assange. A British court is set to rule on January 4 on whether Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution and, if convicted, up to 175 years in prison for the publication of secret documents through the whistleblower platform WikiLeaks in 2010.

Last WorkWeek hears renowned athlete and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick speak about the case of NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal. Mumia who is still struggling for his freedom from a police frame-up.