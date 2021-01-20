top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Master of Space: Corporate plans for the militarization & privatization of space
Date Sunday January 31
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
ZOOM Meeting, Long-in info at ICSSMARX.ORG
Sun, Jan 31, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Master of Space: Corporate plans for the
militarization & privatization of space

DESCRIPTION: Bruce Gagnon will reveal the deadly connections between the corporate drive to 'control and dominate' space as spelled out in the US Space Command's 1997 planning document called Vision for 2020.
https://thecommunity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Vision2020.pdf

The gold rush is now underway as space technologies have matured to the point where mining the sky for precious resources becomes possible. Corporate forces intend to use the newly formed 'Space force' to guard the front gate on and off Earth to ensure that only 'authorized' companies and nations would be allowed to access space.

This vision was first spelled out before Congress in the early 1950's when former Nazi Maj. Gen. Walter Dornberger shared his vision of orbiting battle stations in space to control the pathway on and off our planet. Dornberger had been Hitler's liaison to V-1 & V-2 rocket scientist Wernher von Braun during WW II. After the war Dornberger, Von Braun and more than 1,000 Nazi leaders were secretly brought to the US to serve in the military industrial complex. Van Braun built the US space program and Dornberger became a V-P of Bell Aerospace in New York.
http://www.space4peace.org

BIO: Bruce Gagnon is the Coordinator (and Co-Founder) of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space. He is a Vietnam war-era veteran and began his organizing work with the United Farm Workers Union. He lives in Bath, Maine.
icss-2021-01-31.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (801.1KB)
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 20th, 2021 3:43 PM
