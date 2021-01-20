Educators and those interested in giving flesh to Black History Month are cordially invited to join a primary source-based discussion group for any or all of the next six Saturday mornings. These roundtable discussions will focus on points raised by recognized African-American intellectuals as they themselves present those points through the medium of YouTube. To be quite clear, these YouTube presentations are of a historic nature, but they will include both long-past as well as quite recent occurrences.
If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentation in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.
The second set of African-American intellectuals we will encounter are Cornel West, Tricia Rice, and Rev. William Barber, discussing January 6, 2021.
Here are links to the YouTubes: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tightrope+barber
&
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IaimqTCKq4
Should you wish to participate, email me to that effect, and I will supply you with a ZOOM link effective for all six remaining roundtable discussion sessions. The Saturday morning discussion sessions will run 9-10 am.
A syllabus for the remaining sessions available upon request.
San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
|Black History Month educators' roundtable: Cornel West, Tricia Rice, and Rev. Barber
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 23
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|A ZOOM link sent upon request.
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 20th, 2021 2:27 PM
