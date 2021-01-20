



Join us for a night of important presentations with discussion on the aftermath of the fascist insurrection at the Capitol, the struggle to cancel rents nationwide, and the importance of socialism in responding to these threats. We will also reflect on Martin Luther King Jr's radical legacy to fight for the poor and working class.



As the Trump Era comes to a close, we are seeing the rise of a fascist movement in the United States. But, Biden and his administration plan to handle fascism with a stronger police state. What does this mean for the working class, already facing an eviction crisis with the rent moratorium ending on January 31?Join us for a night of important presentations with discussion on the aftermath of the fascist insurrection at the Capitol, the struggle to cancel rents nationwide, and the importance of socialism in responding to these threats. We will also reflect on Martin Luther King Jr's radical legacy to fight for the poor and working class.

