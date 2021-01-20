The energy required to power Sunnyvale's buildings makes up 38% of our GHG emissions. To reach our goals, they must be powered carbon-free.



Nik Kaestner, former Director of Sustainability, championed SFUSD's drive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. SFUSD has completely transformed how it designs, constructs, and modernizes its buildings. Under Nik's guidance, energy use has dropped by 22%. Tune in to learn what Sunnyvale can do to reduce school energy usage and costs to ace our climate action goals in schools.



The Series is brought to you by the City’s Sustainability Commission. To learn more, visit Sunnyvale.ca.gov and search Sustainability Speaker Series.

