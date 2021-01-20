The energy required to power Sunnyvale's buildings makes up 38% of our GHG emissions. To reach our goals, they must be powered carbon-free.
Nik Kaestner, former Director of Sustainability, championed SFUSD's drive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. SFUSD has completely transformed how it designs, constructs, and modernizes its buildings. Under Nik's guidance, energy use has dropped by 22%. Tune in to learn what Sunnyvale can do to reduce school energy usage and costs to ace our climate action goals in schools.
The Series is brought to you by the City’s Sustainability Commission. To learn more, visit Sunnyvale.ca.gov and search Sustainability Speaker Series.
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|Carbon Neutral Portfolio: From Vision to Strategy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 30
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|City of Sunnvale
|green [at] sunnyvale.ca.gov
|Phone
|4087307720
|Location Details
|Free webinar.
|
For more event information: http://carbonfreebuildings.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 20th, 2021 10:18 AM
