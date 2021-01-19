Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #133, to be published in late February, 2020.



Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as an attachment please.



You can also join article reading / collective edition Feb 6, 7 and 13, 14. Some in person (outside w/ masks and 6 feet apart) and some on-line.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates. For more event information: https://slingshotcollective.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:06 PM