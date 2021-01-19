Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #133, to be published in late February, 2020.
Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as an attachment please.
You can also join article reading / collective edition Feb 6, 7 and 13, 14. Some in person (outside w/ masks and 6 feet apart) and some on-line.
Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 2/ 6/2021
|Article deadline for Slingshot issue #133
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 06
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - 510-540-0751
|
For more event information: https://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:06 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network