______________________________________________________________ Reflections on Politics, Race and Culture: Where We Are & Where We're GoingHost: Busboys & Poets with partners People for the American Wayand Center for Popular DemocracyDate and Time: January 19, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)Cost: FREERSVP: https://www.busboysandpoets.com/events/th-evt-15517715/# On the eve of the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States,Busboys and Poets will host a live conversation.This digital conversation aims to inspire artists, activists, and progressives to strengthenour democracy and discuss how we will move forward with our activism during the new administration.This virtual spin on Busboys and Poets' Annual Inaugural Peace Ball will be hosted byAndy Shallal (Founder, Busboys and Poets), Ben Jealous (President, People For the American Way), and Jennifer Epps-Addison (Network President and Co-Executive Director Center for Popular Democracy with live music, poetry and special guests:Angela DavisAlice WalkerAlicia GarzaNikki GiovanniSomava SahaIbram X. KendiMedea BenjaminAyanna PressleyRashad RobinsonLisa CalderonDrew GloverErika AlexanderAmy GoodmanLatosha BrownAlex Gomezperformance by DuPont Brassmusic by DJ CarmenSpindiegoand more!______________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 11:26 AM