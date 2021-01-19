Reflections on Politics, Race and Culture: Where We Are & Where We're Going
Host: Busboys & Poets with partners People for the American Way
and Center for Popular Democracy
Date and Time: January 19, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
Cost: FREE
RSVP: https://www.busboysandpoets.com/events/th-evt-15517715/#
On the eve of the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States,
Busboys and Poets will host a live conversation.
This digital conversation aims to inspire artists, activists, and progressives to strengthen
our democracy and discuss how we will move forward with our activism during the new administration.
This virtual spin on Busboys and Poets' Annual Inaugural Peace Ball will be hosted by
Andy Shallal (Founder, Busboys and Poets), Ben Jealous (President, People For the American Way), and Jennifer Epps-Addison (Network President and Co-Executive Director Center for Popular Democracy with live music, poetry and special guests:
Angela Davis
Alice Walker
Alicia Garza
Nikki Giovanni
Somava Saha
Ibram X. Kendi
Medea Benjamin
Ayanna Pressley
Rashad Robinson
Lisa Calderon
Drew Glover
Erika Alexander
Amy Goodman
Latosha Brown
Alex Gomez
performance by DuPont Brass
music by DJ CarmenSpindiego
and more!
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/19/2021
|Reflections on Politics, Race and Culture: Where We Are & Where We’re Going
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday January 19
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Busboys & Poets and partners
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 11:26 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network