Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
Reflections on Politics, Race and Culture: Where We Are & Where We’re Going
Date Tuesday January 19
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBusboys & Poets and partners
Location Details
Online event
Reflections on Politics, Race and Culture: Where We Are & Where We're Going

Host: Busboys & Poets with partners People for the American Way
and Center for Popular Democracy

Date and Time: January 19, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

Cost: FREE

RSVP: https://www.busboysandpoets.com/events/th-evt-15517715/#

On the eve of the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States,
Busboys and Poets will host a live conversation.

This digital conversation aims to inspire artists, activists, and progressives to strengthen
our democracy and discuss how we will move forward with our activism during the new administration.

This virtual spin on Busboys and Poets' Annual Inaugural Peace Ball will be hosted by
Andy Shallal (Founder, Busboys and Poets), Ben Jealous (President, People For the American Way), and Jennifer Epps-Addison (Network President and Co-Executive Director Center for Popular Democracy with live music, poetry and special guests:

Angela Davis
Alice Walker
Alicia Garza
Nikki Giovanni
Somava Saha
Ibram X. Kendi
Medea Benjamin
Ayanna Pressley
Rashad Robinson
Lisa Calderon
Drew Glover
Erika Alexander
Amy Goodman
Latosha Brown
Alex Gomez
performance by DuPont Brass
music by DJ CarmenSpindiego
and more!
______________________________________________________________
