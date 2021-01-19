top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Newsom, Stop The Executions! Car Caravan to End the COVID Deaths in Prisons
Date Sunday January 31
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Justice Under Capitalism
Location Details
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
2777 Middle Harbor Road
(in the Port of Oakland)
Rally and car caravan to DEMAND MASS RELEASES from California prisons.

As of 1/18/21, Newsom and CDCR are responsible for murdering 175 incarcerated people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Join us in holding Newsom accountable and DEMAND MASS RELEASES NOW!

Mass incarceration in California created the ideal conditions for a predictable and preventable mass outbreak of COVID-19 in state prisons. Currently, every California State Prison is responding to a wave of active cases of COVID-19. Recent major surges occurred at Ironwood State Prison, California Men’s Colony, Central California Women’s Facility, and CTF Soledad.

California has reduced its prison population since the beginning of the pandemic, but not nearly enough. Nine prisons remain at over 120% of capacity and 7,000 people in county jails await transfers to state prisons.

We gather on Jan 31 to demand No State Execution by COVID-19! The only humane response is to decarcerate and remedy California’s legacy of mass incarceration. Governor Newsom must grant mass releases now to stop the rising death toll.
For more event information: https://bit.ly/2XUANvq

