Monday Jan 18th, 2021

(1840-1875) Discover the historical significance of Pan Africans in early California history is essential to preserve the authentic contributions that helped shape California and the United States of America.

Soon the authentic legacy beginning January 1848 during the California Gold Rush will showcase the American River Parkway during the US Mexican War Era.



Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., "African Founding Father of California" profound contributions remain hidden and cloaked in secrecy by design.



Beginning Spring 1848, two initial mining camps along the American River became transportation hubs and the reason for the towns of Negro Hill and Negro Bar, Alta California, Mexico.



Well over 200 million dollars of Gold was mined throughout the Negro Bar/Negro Hill Mining District during the California Gold Rush Era.



Today, we are finally making progress achieving equitable treatment toward establishing Negro Bar Historic State Park elevating our authentic California Pan African Heritage from sub-unit "hidden figures" status to genuine equality.



Slavery in California and our unique journey "From Slavery to Freedom" in the broader Sacramento Gold Mining District will become a highlighted aspect of the official AB 3121 historical study bybrhebCalifornoa State Legislature.



The entire Folsom Lake State Recreation Area is poised to demonstrate equitable world class facilities to preserve the authentic California Gold Rush Heritage for future generations.



2021 California Black History Month begins with National Freedom Day, February 1, 2021 and the world is watching the Great State of California in a good way.

