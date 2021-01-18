



Tuesday, January 19, from 2:30 - 3:30 PM PT / 5:30-6:30 PM ET



Livestream of Washington DC memorial service here:



https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural/



In Washington, D.C., there will host a ceremony honoring the 400,000 people in America

who have died from COVID-19. The service will feature the first-ever lighting of the

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died with

400 lights, each candle representing 1000 victims of COVID in the United States



Americans are ask to join in by lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment

of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.



