NATIONAL COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE
Tuesday, January 19, from 2:30 - 3:30 PM PT / 5:30-6:30 PM ET
Livestream of Washington DC memorial service here:
https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural/
In Washington, D.C., there will host a ceremony honoring the 400,000 people in America
who have died from COVID-19. The service will feature the first-ever lighting of the
Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died with
400 lights, each candle representing 1000 victims of COVID in the United States
Americans are ask to join in by lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment
of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.
San Francisco City Hall and other government buildings will be lit up in amber memorial lights. Nationwide, churches and temples will ring bells simultaneously at 5:30 ET/ 2:30 PT.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 1/19/2021
|Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial Service
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday January 19
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|PIC
|Location Details
|Online vigil
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 18th, 2021 6:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network