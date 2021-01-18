top
Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial Service
Date Tuesday January 19
Time 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorPIC
Location Details
Online vigil
NATIONAL COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE

Tuesday, January 19, from 2:30 - 3:30 PM PT / 5:30-6:30 PM ET

Livestream of Washington DC memorial service here:

https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural/
  
In Washington, D.C., there will host a ceremony honoring the 400,000 people in America
who have died from COVID-19. The service will feature the first-ever lighting of the
Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died with
400 lights, each candle representing 1000 victims of COVID in the United States

Americans are ask to join in by lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment
of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.

San Francisco City Hall and other government buildings will be lit up in amber memorial lights.  Nationwide, churches and temples will ring bells simultaneously at 5:30 ET/ 2:30 PT.
