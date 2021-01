OACC is proud to bring our signature Lunar New Year Celebration in virtual format to our Oakland Chinatown neighborhood and our broader communities. This annual community event that typically hosts more than 1,400 participants, spectators and guests will reach even larger audiences across the nation by going virtual for the first time in its history. Enjoy educational presentations, interactive workshops, and children’s story time, all from the comfort of your home! In addition to our online festivities, we are launching a virtual Community Night Market to celebrate and support our local small businesses and community organizations. Visit



The Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) builds vibrant communities through Asian and Pacific Islander (API) arts and cultural programs that foster intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue, understanding, collaboration, and social justice. For more information visit Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) will present its first-ever virtual Lunar New Year Celebration with a weeklong schedule of diverse cultural content featuring new year’s traditions from China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and more!OACC is proud to bring our signature Lunar New Year Celebration in virtual format to our Oakland Chinatown neighborhood and our broader communities. This annual community event that typically hosts more than 1,400 participants, spectators and guests will reach even larger audiences across the nation by going virtual for the first time in its history. Enjoy educational presentations, interactive workshops, and children’s story time, all from the comfort of your home! In addition to our online festivities, we are launching a virtual Community Night Market to celebrate and support our local small businesses and community organizations. Visit https://oacc.cc/event/oacc-lny-2021/ for the latest updates. This celebration is FREE to the public and fun for the whole family.###The Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) builds vibrant communities through Asian and Pacific Islander (API) arts and cultural programs that foster intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue, understanding, collaboration, and social justice. For more information visit http://www.oacc.cc For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/oacc-lny-2021/

