Nuclear Weapons Are Illegal



Ecumenical Peace Institute invites you to join us to announce:

the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has now entered into force.



The treaty prohibits state parties from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using or threatening to use nuclear weapons, or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territory. It also prohibits them from assisting, encouraging or inducing anyone to engage in any of these activities. (ref. Nuclear Age Peace Foundation)



