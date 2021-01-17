Nuclear Weapons Are Illegal
Ecumenical Peace Institute invites you to join us to announce:
the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has now entered into force.
STAND 8 FEET APART
WEAR YOUR MASK
The treaty prohibits state parties from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using or threatening to use nuclear weapons, or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territory. It also prohibits them from assisting, encouraging or inducing anyone to engage in any of these activities. (ref. Nuclear Age Peace Foundation)
|Friday January 22
|2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Ecumenical Peace Institute
|epicalc [at] lmi.net
|5105278370
|UC Berkeley West Gate lawn, Oxford & Addison
For more event information: http://www.epicalc.org/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 17th, 2021 2:02 PM
