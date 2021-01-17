The Truth About Police by JBLM Cop Watch

This weekend as we recognize the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King in the struggle for civil rights, social equality, and racial justice in America, we look at 'The Truth About Police'. Some of the most abusive conduct directed against minority communities has come at the hands of corrupt and abusive police forces. The greatest suppression of the progressive voice in America has been the result of excessive force at the hands of police.