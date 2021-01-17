

Fascism and racism are on the rise! Covid-19 is claiming lives! Poverty, unemployment and homelessness are suffocating the working class! Biden is not going to save us with his neoliberal agenda and suppressive policies! Join us in this rally to raise workers' own united, independent voice against racism, fascism, poverty and the virus!

Bring masks – keep socially distant – don’t talk to cops

WHEN: Wednesday January 20th, 3pm

WHERE: in front of the City Hall, San Francisco, CA

Sponsored by:

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Workers World Party,

Freedom Socialist Party

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 17th, 2021 10:09 AM