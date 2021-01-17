top
Workers’ Rally against Racism and Fascism! For a General Strike!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 20
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUFCLP, WWP, FSP
Location Details
San Francisco City Hall
Polk & McAllister St.
San Francisco

Fascism and racism are on the rise! Covid-19 is claiming lives! Poverty, unemployment and homelessness are suffocating the working class! Biden is not going to save us with his neoliberal agenda and suppressive policies! Join us in this rally to raise workers' own united, independent voice against racism, fascism, poverty and the virus!
Bring masks – keep socially distant – don’t talk to cops
WHEN: Wednesday January 20th, 3pm
WHERE: in front of the City Hall, San Francisco, CA
Sponsored by:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Workers World Party,
Freedom Socialist Party
sm_san_fran_20th_rally.jpg
original image (1351x738)
For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

