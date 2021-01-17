From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Workers’ Rally against Racism and Fascism! For a General Strike!
|Wednesday January 20
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|UFCLP, WWP, FSP
San Francisco City Hall
Polk & McAllister St.
San Francisco
For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 17th, 2021 10:09 AM
