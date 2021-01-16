From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thoughts About The Government Murder Known As Execution
3/5 of the US, 60%, support abolition of the death penalty.
Executions kill the prisoner but cannot resurrect the victim.
*
They only continue the cycle of violence.
*
Numerous studies indicate a death penalty does not deter killing.
*
A prisoner on death row has often acted in hot passion, perhaps under the spell of alcohol or toxic antidepressant drugs.# But an execution judge murders with cold premeditation.
*
What is a death qualified jury? An unconstitutionally constituted jury from which prosecutors exclude any compassionate abolitionists.
*
Why are African American jurors excluded by many prosecutors? Because they are more merciful.
*
Judge no one, we are told. Only God, believe many, is omniscient. No one else has all the data.
*
Execution judges have their gavels and pens as murder weapons
*
Like ancient Caesars they turn thumbs down on pleas for mercy.'
*
As most who eat meat delegate the murder of the animal to a slaughterhouse worker, so most judges prosecutors and parole boards delegate the murder of a prisoner.
*
Prosecutors have often put their careers ahead of ethics and have often executed innocent men and women.
*
Now in the US for the first time those who oppose the death penalty are 60% of the population.
*
Prosecutorial lynching included the use of jailhouse snitches, a term for cellmates or jailmates who will lie in order to receive favors such as early release from prison.
*
War which is a death penalty sentence for millions desentizes to execution and vice versa
*
Some state supreme courts have are composed entirely of whites. At least one parole board has been all white males, many employed by the privatized prison system.
*
The current 6 Republican justices on SCOTUS define themselves as 'prolife'. They are in favor of fetal rights but not of the right to life of prisoners, victims of illegal wars, animals in slaughterhouses.
*
Supreme Court justices at present are unelected. They serve for life. These unelected persons can quash the will of the vast majority, hundreds of millions of sovereign individuals
*
Former governor Robert Taft of Ohio, great grandson of President Taft, is one of many Republicans who have changed their minds because of factors such as the execution of innocents and the expense.
*
Fewer will be guilty of contempt of the present Supreme Court when executions and ratification of torture cease, when money is no longer classified as speech, when wars are not rubber stamped.
*********************************************************
Agatha Christie: Judges murder within the law.
*
Sister Helen Prejean: No one is the worst moment in his life.
*
Elizabeth George: (the loved ones) of a murder victim like to project guilt onto someone else. Those who work to execute the killers of their loved ones are choosing the dead over their living loved ones. They keep rubbing the sore (of the crime) rather than engaging in healing.
*
American Bar Association: Executions are racially and economically biased (the poor and not the rich who kill are executed). The ABA found many to be incompetent in preserving DNA evidence while a death row inmate remains behind bars. There hasn't been police interrogations recorded and no state has met ABA standards inproviding counsel for indigent prisoners.
*
A black man on death row is 3.8 times more likely than a white man to be executed.
*
P G Wodehouse when responding to someone who used racist speech: "I don't hate in plurals." -
*
Saint of Shirdi: Bullets do not eliminate darkness.
*
Amnesty Internation: UN opposition to death penalty grows.https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/12/un-opposition-to-the-death-penalty-continues-to-grow/
*
As only 5 states, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, all with Republican governors, only 10% of US states, executed prisoners in 2020. There were 13 federal executions, almost double the 4 in TX, and 1 each in the other 4 states. Internationally, only 20 of 195 countries murdered prisoners in 2020. It is time to elect 1 justice every 1 or 2 years . The US instituted direct election of US senators a century ago. It has long been time for direct election of justices.
deathpenaltyinfo.org
amnesty.org
tcadp.org
aclu.org
otse.org
ccadp.org
aba.org
*
(#Since 2004, the FDA has required a warning on all antidepressants because of their correlation to
homicides and suicides)
