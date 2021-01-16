Black and White: The Double Standard in the Capitol Hill Siege
Thursday, January 21 @ 10:00 am PT
RSVP for reminder: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/2021-01-21/black-and-white-double-standard-capitol-hill-siege
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/thecommonwealthclub/
Cost: $15.00 for streaming link (free for members)
The world watched in horror as members of the alt-right stormed Capitol Hill in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. What we also witnessed was a stark and irrefutable difference between the way law enforcement reacted to the siege in comparison to the
violent force often used at Black Lives Matter marches and other peaceful protests involving marginalized communities.
What is the relationship between the police, white supremacy and the American right to protest? How does our country define “terrorism,” both culturally and in the eyes of the law? And, importantly, what can we learn from the Capitol attacks to help BIPOC organizers continue their fight against injustice in 2021 and beyond?
Join us at INFORUM with noted activist and prior co-founder BLM, Alicia Garza, and Representative for California's 13th congressional district Barbara Lee, where we will explore this historic moment and what this all means for communities of color in a post-Trump America.
_____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: The Commonwealth Club
The Commonwealth Club is a nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization. The Commonwealth Club of California is the nation's oldest and largest public affairs forum. Each year, we bring nearly 500 events on topics ranging across politics, culture, society and the economy. The mission of The Commonwealth Club of California is to be the leading national forum open to all for the impartial discussion of public issues important to the membership, community and nation.
During COVID-19 we have changed our in-person format to virtual events, most for free
and a few for a streaming price.
_____________________________________________________________
