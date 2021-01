In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the release of the groundbreaking film

"Miss Representation" — which explored the connections between women’s representation in media and leadership — The Representation Project (TRP) is hosting a FREE virtual screening and panel discussion about the state of women’s representation in media and leadership, with an introduction from filmmaker and TRP founder Jennifer Siebel Newsom!





Watch the film "Miss Representation" anytime at link below.

Available starting 1/15/21 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET and after.



Return to this link for a livestreamed panel discussion on 1/19/21 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 ET (click the second box to the right to watch).



GO TO:



NOTE: After unlocking, you'll have 72 hours to start watching. Once you begin, you'll have

48 hours to finish watching the film. The January 19th at 9:00 am PST livestream can be viewed anytime until January 20th at 10:00 pm.





PANEL:



--Moderator: Soraya Chemaly, Executive Director, The Representation Project



--Carol Jenkins, President and CEO, the ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality



--Errin Haines, Editor at Large, The 19th



--Special Guest: Devanshi Patel, featured in Miss Representation

_____________________________________________________________



ABOUT: "Miss Representation"



http://therepresentationproject.org/film/miss-representation-film/



Written and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Miss Representation exposes how mainstream media and culture contribute to the under-representation of women in positions of power and influence in America.



The film draws back a curtain to reveal a glaring reality we live with every day but fail to see – how the media’s limited and often disparaging portrayals of women and girls makes it difficult for women to feel powerful and achieve leadership positions.



In a society where media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, the collective message we receive is that a woman’s value and power lie in her youth, beauty, and sexuality, and not in her capacity as a leader. While women have made great strides in leadership over the past few decades, the United States is 75th among 193 countries when it comes to women in the national legislature. And it’s not better outside of government. Women make up only 7.4% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 21% of directors, executive producers, writers, cinematographers, and editors working on the top 250 domestic grossing films.



Stories from teenage girls and provocative interviews with politicians, journalists, entertainers, activists, and academics, like Katie Couric, Rosario Dawson, Gloria Steinem, Margaret Cho, Condoleezza Rice, Rachel Maddow, and Nancy Pelosi, build momentum as Miss Representation accumulates startling facts and statistics that will leave the audience shaken, but armed with a new perspective.

